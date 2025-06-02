Presidential Hopefuls Make Final Push on Eve of Election Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With South Korea heading to the polls Tuesday, major presidential candidates held their final campaign events Monday in a last-minute effort to win over swing voters in the capital and across the country.Our Yun Sohyang has more.Report: Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung focused his final day of campaigning in the Greater Seoul area.He began in Seoul’s Gangbuk District in the morning, warning that a return of the conservative insurrection forces would endanger democracy.[Sound bite: Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Lee Jae-myung (Korean/English)]“Why are we holding this election? Isn’t it taking place because of the insurrection, to overcome that insurrection and to hold to account those responsible for the insurrection?”Lee then headed to Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where he had launched his political career as mayor.There, he pledged to build a society in which hard work and determination lead to real opportunities.He concluded his campaign with a final rally at Yeouido Park near the National Assembly, the same place where lawmakers lifted martial law in December and later voted to impeach former President Yoon Suk-yeol.People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, meanwhile, began his day on Jeju Island.He visited Jeju 4.3 Peace Park, paying tribute to victims of the 1948 Jeju Uprising and calling the incident a national tragedy.Speaking to citizens at Dongmun Market in Jeju City, Kim urged voters to prevent a return to authoritarian rule.After his Jeju visit, Kim embarked on a cross-country campaign tour along the Gyeongbu rail line, starting at Busan Station on his way to Dongdaegu and Daejeon stations.[Sound bite: People Power Party Presidential Candidate Kim Moon-soo (Korean/English)]“Only your vote tomorrow can save South Korea from crisis. Cast your ballots to stop the rise of the monstrous Führer Lee Jae-myung.”He concluded with a final rally in front of Seoul City Hall, where he plans to emphasize unity for the conservative bloc.Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok spent his last day on the trail in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, appealing to conservative voters by portraying himself as a new-generation leader for the right.With the campaign period officially over at midnight, the candidates will await the judgment of the electorate on Tuesday.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.