Photo : YONHAP News

Police plan to issue the highest-level emergency alert on Tuesday, when the 21st presidential election takes place, and mobilize all available police personnel.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Park Hyun-soo, the acting chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said the alert will be in place starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.Park said the emergency alert, which also prevents police officers from using their annual leave, will remain in place in Seoul for the inauguration on Wednesday and until the new president arrives at the top office.The police intend to dispatch two patrol officers to each of the 14-thousand-295 voting stations nationwide on Election Day.Once voting ends, 29-thousand officers will escort the ballot boxes to counting stations along with the National Election Commission, while seven-thousand-600 officers will be stationed at the 254 ballot counting stations nationwide.