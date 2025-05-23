NEC: Election Winner to Take On Full Presidential Powers Once Election Results Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the presidential election just a day away, attention is growing over when the newly elected leader of the country will officially be given full presidential status. According to the Public Official Election Act, a president's term of office usually begins at midnight, the day after the former president’s term expires. But in the case of this snap election caused by a vacancy, the new president’s term begins as soon as the election is decided.Rosyn Park has this report.Report: The winner of Tuesday’s election will be sworn in as president on Wednesday, rather than after the former president’s term expires, which typically involves a two-month transition period.This is because there is no incumbent president, as former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and ousted from office in April over his failed martial law attempt last December.The National Election Commission(NEC) is set to convene a full committee meeting as soon as vote counting is completed to confirm the president-elect based on the election results, after which the president-elect’s term of office will begin immediately.The NEC said it anticipates the committee to meet between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the day after the election.If ballot counting proceeds quickly, the meeting will more likely open at 7 a.m. The meeting itself will take around five to 10 minutes.Once the NEC chairman taps his gavel to indicate the vote and resolution is finalized, the president-elect’s status will officially be converted to president, and he will be bestowed all the powers given to the leader of the nation including ultimate authority to direct the military.The only thing that remains unclear is how the NEC will issue the official certificate of election to the winning candidate.Generally, an official from the president-elect's camp would visit the NEC to pick up the certificate on their behalf.However, in situations where the president-elect is already in office, the NEC chairman may deliver the certificate directly to the new president, so as not to break protocol and summon a sitting president.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.