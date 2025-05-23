'Hi-Five' Overtakes 'Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning' at Weekend Box Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean superhero film “Hi-Five” has pushed its way to the top of the local box office overtaking the latest installment of the widely popular “Mission Impossible” series starring Tom Cruise.According to integrated box office reporting figures released Monday, “Hi-Five,” directed by Kang Hyoung-chul, sold 380,000 tickets, accounting for 32-point-four percent of ticket sales from May 31 to June 1."Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning” attracted some 370-thousand moviegoers to rank second on the weekend box office, marking its first drop since its release on March 17."High Five," Kang’s first new release in seven years since "Swing Kids," is a story about five ordinary people who develop superpowers after receiving organ transplants.Scoring 95 percent on the CGV Golden Egg Index, the film combines comedy and action and touts an ensemble of lauded actors such as Lee Jae-in, Ahn Jae-hong, Yoo Ah-in, and Ra Mi-ran."Soju War," starring Yoo Hae-jin and Lee Je-hoon, which was released on the same day as "Hi-Five," came in third with an 11-point-six percent share of ticket sales, followed by Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" and the Japanese short animation “Magic Candies,” adapted from South Korean author Baek Hee-na's picture book of the same name.