Pretrial Detention Warrant Issued for Seoul Subway Arson Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

A pretrial detention warrant was issued for the man in his 60s accused of setting fire to a train on Seoul Metro Line 5 last Saturday.The Seoul Southern District Court issued the warrant for the man, surnamed Won, on Monday, saying the accused is a flight risk and has risk of relapsing into criminal behavior.The court said the crime in question is serious given that it caused serious risk to public safety and significant damages.It also said there is risk of recidivism as the suspect prepared tools for his crime in advance with unreasonable motives.Won is accused of pouring flammable liquid and igniting clothing aboard a Line 5 train between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations around 8:40 a.m. last Saturday.The fire resulted in smoke inhalation injuries for 23 passengers and property damage totaling more than 330 million won, or approximately 240-thousand U.S. dollars.Won is said to have told the police that he set the fire out of frustration with his divorce case.As he stepped out of the court house, Won said he is sorry when asked by reporters to comment on how he could have caused a mass casualty incident.