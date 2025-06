Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Pay, a mobile payment service offered by Samsung Electronics, was disrupted for over three hours on Monday.In a notice at around 10:30 a.m., Samsung said it has resolved the problem affecting card transaction and registration, while seeking understanding from its users for causing them inconvenience.The service was disrupted for about three-and-a-half hours, with users posting online complaints from around 6:30 a.m.A Samsung official said the errors were intermittent and did not affect all payments on the platform, adding there was a network error with some credit card companies.The official added that the incident did not stem from a database error or hacking.