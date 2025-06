Photo : YONHAP News

Intracity buses in the city of Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province resumed services from 5 p.m. Monday after six days of a walkout by unionized drivers.According to the southeastern city, the labor and management of the city’s nine bus operators reached an agreement on Monday on pending issues, including a wage hike, after holding negotiations from 10 p.m. Sunday, ending the record-long walkout that was launched on May 28.Labor and management are said to have agreed on a three percent wage increase, extending the retirement age by a year to 64 and providing child birth grants.On the issue of including regular bonuses in ordinary wages in accordance with a Supreme Court decision in December last year, the two sides decided that such wages will be paid after a court decision comes out on a related lawsuit.Changwon citizens suffered major disruptions from the six-day walkout which paralyzed the operations of 95 percent of the city’s buses.