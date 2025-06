Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy will seek for deployment of U.S. patrol aircraft in order to fill the maritime operation vacuum amid suspension of its planes following a P-3 aircraft crash last week that killed all four passengers onboard.At a press briefing on Monday, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-joon said the military is bolstering its patrol operation with alternative forces, including various types of naval vessels.The spokesperson said the Coast Guard has provided its patrol planes, while Seoul and Washington are in talks for deployment of aircraft from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.Lee said the Navy's P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft are set to be dispatched in July.Meanwhile, a joint committee comprising civilians, government officials and the military was launched on Saturday to investigate the crash, such as through analyses of aircraft debris, voice recorder, surveillance footage, and control tower data.