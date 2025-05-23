Police Conducting Joint Probe With At Least 3 Countries on SK Telecom Hack

Photo : YONHAP News

Police looking into the cyberattack against SK Telecom(SKT) say they are conducting joint investigations with at least three other countries upon finding foreign IP addresses while analyzing server logs.The acting chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Park Hyun-soo told reporters on Monday that the probe team tasked with the case is analyzing malware server logs as part of efforts to backtrack traces left online.Asked if the countries that are taking part in the joint probe were conduits for the hackers, Park stopped short of giving an answer, saying the police are still in the process of confirming details.Though some have speculated that China or North Korea was behind the cyberattack, police say it is too early to draw a conclusion as they are still tracing the hackers’ trails in countries where such attacks first took place.Police said questions on damages suffered by SKT subscribers from the attack should be directed to the ICT ministry or SKT, adding that they are focused on identifying the route of the attackers.