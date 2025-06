Photo : YONHAP News

Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop has voluntarily stepped down amid the team’s poor performance.The baseball club announced on Monday that it accepted Lee’s intent to resign.A club official expressed gratitude for Lee’s efforts in leading the team for the past three seasons, adding that Lee decided to resign to take responsibility for the team’s underperformance and renew the team’s atmosphere.A former star player, Lee assumed the managerial post in October 2022 on a three-year contract.Lee led the Bears into the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) postseason in 2023 and 2024 but failed to secure a single win.This season, the Bears placed ninth after recording 23 wins, three draws and 32 losses.The club said quality control coach Cho Sung-hwan will serve as interim manager from Tuesday.