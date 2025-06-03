21st Presidential Election Underway Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Voting kicked off across the nation at 6 a.m. Tuesday to elect a new president to succeed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), a total of 14-thousand-295 polling stations across the country will be open until 8 p.m.Voters can cast their ballots only at the designated polling stations corresponding to their registered addresses and must present official photo identification issued by a government office or public institution, such as a resident registration card.Of the 44-point-39 million eligible voters, 15-point-42 million exercised their voting rights Thursday or Friday last week during early voting sessions.The early voting period ended with the second-highest voter turnout ever, 34-point-74 percent.The winner of the snap election is likely to become clear around midnight.Three terrestrial broadcasters, including KBS, will release the results of their joint exit polls at 8 p.m., right after the voting ends.