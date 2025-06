Photo : YONHAP News

After a fierce battle for votes, candidates in the 21st presidential election now await voters’ decision on Election Day.Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo will stay home on Tuesday while voting is underway.Lee will take the day off and rest at his home in Gyeyang, Incheon.He is expected to move to the National Assembly once the results begin to take shape.Kim plans to monitor the voting process from his home in Gwanak District in Seoul and move to the National Assembly when the election outcome becomes clearer.The Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok plans to visit Busan on Tuesday morning to encourage people to vote before heading to his constituency of Dongtan in Gyeonggi Province.He plans to visit the National Assembly before the polls close at 8 p.m.All three candidates cast their ballots Thursday, the first day of early voting.