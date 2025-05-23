Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok Aims to Become Youngest President

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Among the presidential hopefuls whose names are on the ballot Tuesday is a much younger contender looking to give conservative voters another option. In this third installment of our series of biographical sketches for presidential candidates, we zoom in on the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok was born in 1985 in Seoul.He graduated from Harvard University in 2007 and is regarded as a symbol of generational change in the political world.He first entered politics in 2011 as a member of an interim emergency leadership body in charge of the conservative Grand National Party, which was later renamed the Saenuri Party and eventually merged with another party to form the People Power Party(PPP).In 2021 Lee took the helm of the newly established PPP, becoming the youngest party leader in the nation’s constitutional history.But he broke away and founded the Reform Party in 2023 after becoming disenchanted with existing political parties.In the run-up to the 21st presidential election, Lee came under pressure to join forces with PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo and form a unified conservative voter ticket, but he refused and insisted on seeing the race through to the end.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.