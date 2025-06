Photo : YONHAP News

The inauguration of the country’s 21st president is scheduled to take place at the National Assembly on Wednesday, the day after the election.As this is a snap election triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the winner is expected to be sworn in at a simplified ceremony.Preparations are underway at the Rotunda Hall in the National Assembly, where the Ministry of the Interior and Safety is organizing the event.The event is expected to focus primarily on the presidential oath of office and forgo traditional elements such as the bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak Pavilion, the military band parade and the artillery salute.Former President Moon Jae-in, who replaced impeached President Park Geun-hye, took his oath in the Rotunda Hall on May 10, 2017, the day after the election.