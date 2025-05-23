Menu Content

Reuters: Trump Administration Seeks Best Trade Offers by Wednesday

Written: 2025-06-03 09:27:50Updated: 2025-06-03 15:57:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The Donald Trump administration reportedly plans to demand that countries engaged in tariff negotiations with the U.S. provide their best offers by Wednesday, as the deadline for the negotiations draws nearer. 

According to a draft letter to negotiating partners seen by Reuters, the U.S. is asking countries to list their best proposals in a number of key areas.

They reportedly include tariff and quota offers for the purchase of U.S. industrial and agricultural products and plans to remedy any nontariff barriers.

According to the letter, the U.S. will evaluate the responses within days and offer “a possible landing zone” that could include a reciprocal tariff rate.

Reuters said it was unclear to which specific countries the letter would be sent, but it was directed at those where negotiations were active and included meetings and exchanges of documents. 

The report said active negotiations have been underway with the European Union, Japan, Vietnam and India.
