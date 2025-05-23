S. Korea’s Presidential Election Grabs Global Headlines

Photo : KBS News

Major foreign media outlets reporting on South Korea’s presidential election noted that the winner will face the challenge of healing social divisions and restoring the economy.The Associated Press swiftly reported the start of voting Tuesday, saying the snap election was triggered by the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative who now faces criminal charges over his short-lived martial law attempt in December.Reuters, AFP and China’s Xinhua News Agency also covered the story.Reuters said the new leader will face the challenge of rallying a society deeply scarred by the attempt at military rule and an export-heavy economy reeling from unpredictable protectionist moves by the United States, a major trading partner and security ally.Monday’s headline in the New York Times read, “South Korea’s New Leader Will Inherit a Divided Country in an Unstable World,” with the paper saying the next president faces daunting challenges to heal a polarized nation and bring stability after months of political turmoil.