Politics

Presidential Candidates Urge Voters to Head to the Polls

Written: 2025-06-03 09:28:33Updated: 2025-06-03 15:16:47

Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidates have urged people to vote in the 21st presidential election. 

The Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung encouraged participation in the election in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying only voting can stop the insurrection and bring in a new era of hope. 

Lee said the insurrection is not yet over and society remains in turmoil, adding that he believes the people will deliver a stern and resolute judgment on the matter. 

The People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo also urged people to cast their ballots, saying this is the last chance to stop the birth of a monstrous dictatorship and protect liberal democracy, the rule of law, the market economy and the South Korea-U.S. alliance. 

In a Facebook post, Kim said he is the only one who can protect South Korea and its people.  

The Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok also urged people to head to the polls, saying a vote for him is a choice to break away from old-style politics and move toward a new South Korea. 

In a social media post, Lee Jun-seok said many people had predicted he would drop out of the presidential race to unify the conservative bloc behind a single candidate, but that he kept his promise to the people and proudly saw it through.
