Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says voter turnout for the presidential election stood at 13-point-five percent as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.That’s one-point-seven percentage points higher than the comparable figure from 2022, when the 20th presidential election took place, but zero-point-six percentage point lower than in the 19th presidential election in 2017.Daegu saw the highest turnout, 17 percent, and North Gyeongsang Province was next with 16-point-one percent.Turnout was at its lowest in Gwangju, where the figure was only nine-point-five percent.The figures do not include last week’s early voting period, when 34-point-74 percent of the South Korean electorate cast their votes.