Photo : KBS News

Acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong called for the utmost efforts to ensure the fair and safe management of the presidential election until the voting is complete and the ballots are counted, as South Koreans headed to the polls on Election Day.Ko made the statement Tuesday morning during a visit to the election situation room at the government complex in Sejong City to check on the progress of the voting.The situation room will monitor the voting and ballot counting in real time along with the National Election Commission and local governments.It is also responsible for ensuring swift responses to any emergencies in cooperation with the police, fire authorities and power authorities.The acting minister called for thorough preparedness to ensure prompt responses to any contingencies during voting and ballot counting, such as power outages, fires or communication failures.