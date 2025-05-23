N. Korean Leader Inspects Hospital Construction Site

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly applauded the progress of efforts to build modern public health facilities near the capital, calling the latest project a revolutionary step in the development of a sector that has lagged behind the others.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, Kim made the remarks the previous day during an inspection of a hospital construction site in Kangdong County on the outskirts of Pyongyang.During the visit, Kim toured various sections of the facility, including the outpatient ward, operating theater, inpatient ward and underground parking area.Kim reportedly said the work of building modern public health facilities in cities and counties across the country is part of a great revolution in the development of public health care, which has lagged behind other sectors but stands to surpass them within ten years.Kim also stressed the importance of advancing medical equipment and strengthening the country’s health care workforce, calling for systematic and scientific training for health and medical workers.