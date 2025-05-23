National Assembly to Convene Extraordinary Session after Election

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has decided to convene an extraordinary session after the presidential election at the request of the Democratic Party.The National Assembly announced on Monday that its extraordinary parliamentary session for June will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, after 170 Democratic Party lawmakers submitted a request.Rep. Jo Seoung-lae, a senior party official, told reporters earlier that an extraordinary session should be convened in June to handle confirmation hearings for a new prime minister and other matters.Jo also said the legislature will need to provide support for the launch of a new government.The schedule for plenary sessions and the specific bills to be addressed during the extra session have yet to be finalized.However, there is speculation that the Democratic Party will try to pass a special counsel bill to investigate former President Yoon Suk Yeol on allegations that he interfered in a probe into the death of a marine in 2023, and a separate special counsel bill to look at various allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee.The party may also try to pass a bill to suspend criminal trials in cases where the defendant is elected president.The latter bill has already passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.If it passes, it would halt all proceedings against Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, who is currently standing trial in five cases.