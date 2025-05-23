NEC: Tentative Voter Turnout Stands at 22.9% as of Noon

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says the tentative voter turnout for the 21st presidential election as of noon Tuesday was 22-point-nine percent.According to the election watchdog, ten-point-17 million of the 44-point-39 million eligible voters cast their ballots at 14-thousand-295 voting stations nationwide between 6 a.m. and noon.The voting rate for the first six hours on Election Day is two-point-six percentage points higher than the comparable figure for the 2022 presidential election.The 34-point-74-percent turnout from last week’s early voting, as well as the rate of participation among overseas voters, will be reflected in the tally starting at 1 p.m.The southeastern city of Daegu saw the highest Election Day turnout in the nation as of noon, with 28-point-seven percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.North Gyeongsang Province was next with 26-point-one percent, followed by South Gyeongsang Province with 24-point-seven percent.The figure stood at 21-point-nine percent in Seoul, 23-point-nine percent in Gyeonggi Province and 22-point-seven percent in Incheon.Ballot boxes are set to be transported to the nation’s 254 counting locations after voting ends at 8 p.m., and tallying is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m.