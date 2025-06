Photo : YONHAP News

KBS, MBC, SBS and the Korean Broadcasters Association are conducting exit polls during Tuesday’s presidential election to predict the outcome.The broadcasters will announce the results when voting wraps up at 8 p.m.The exit polls will reflect the results of a survey of around 100-thousand voters who have just cast their ballots at 325 voting stations nationwide, and a phone survey of 15-thousand voters who took part in early voting last week.The broadcasters were nearly spot on in 2022, when they predicted then-People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol would win with 48-point-four percent of votes against then-Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung’s 47-point-eight percent.The final election tally showed that Yoon won with 48-point-56 percent of all votes cast, whereas Lee obtained 47-point-83 percent.The results of the exit poll will be available on http://world.kbs.co.kr and KBS World Radio News.