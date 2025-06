Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will host a number of events in Seoul and on the southern resort island of Jeju for ten days starting Wednesday to mark World Environment Day 2025 on Thursday.The United Nations celebrates World Environment Day every year, and this year’s theme is “Ending Global Plastic Pollution” with the slogan “Shared Challenge, Collective Action.”A ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at International Convention Center Jeju, bringing together some one-thousand-300 delegates from 20 countries and representatives of international bodies.South Korea’s environment ministry, which will oversee the events, expects the participants to discuss avenues of international cooperation to reduce plastic pollution and an action plan to achieve a circular economy.