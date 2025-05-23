Voter Turnout Stands at 62.1% as of 1 p.m., Including Early Voting

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says the tentative voter turnout for the 21st presidential election as of 1 p.m. Tuesday was 62-point-one percent.According to the election watchdog, 27-point-57 million of the 44-point-39 million eligible voters have cast their ballots.The voting rate is zero-point-eight percentage point higher than the comparable figure for the 2022 presidential election.The tally as of 1 p.m. includes the 34-point-74-percent voter turnout from last week’s early voting, as well as the rate of participation among overseas voters.South Jeolla Province is seeing the highest turnout in the nation so far, with 74-point-one percent of eligible voters having cast ballots.North Jeolla Province was next with 71-point-eight percent, followed by the southwestern city of Gwangju with 71-point-six percent.The figure stood at 61-point-two percent in Seoul.Ballot boxes are set to be transported to the nation’s 254 counting locations after voting ends at 8 p.m., and tallying is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m.