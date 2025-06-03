Voters Hope New President Will End Political Chaos, Division

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Koreans are casting their ballots on Tuesday in a snap election triggered by the impeachment and ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. A total of 14-thousand-295 polling stations across the country will be open until 8 p.m. Voters at those centers said they hope their new president can end the political turmoil that has beset the country since Yoon declared martial law in December.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: supporters at Democratic Party presidential campaign rally]“Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung! Lee Jae-myung!”[Sound bite: supporters at People Power Party presidential campaign rally]“Kim Moon-soo! President! Kim Moon-soo! President!”After 22 days of political campaigning, voting kicked off across the nation at 6 a.m. Tuesday to elect a new president to succeed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.Voters at the polling stations expressed hope that the next president will put an end to the ongoing political chaos and division.[Sound bite: Yoon Hyun-ku (47-year-old male voter/Korean-English)]“Our society has been filled with anxiety and division. I hope the next president can unite this divided society and forge a new path. The next leader cannot be an authoritarian leader. The next leader has to suggest a new direction and let people have their freedom within that.”[Sound bite: Lee Jee-hyuk (42-year-old male voter/Korean-English)]“South Korean politics is in a state where cooperation and bipartisan governance are not functioning. Politicians refuse to embrace policies if they come from opponents. I hope they can embrace their opponents’ policies if they are good policies. The next leader should be able to embrace good policies even if they are from opponents.”The sluggish economy is also a key concern for voters.[Sound bite: Lee Jeong-yeon (78-year-old female voter/Korean-English)]“In fact, it is incredibly difficult for young people to get a job. My granddaughter entered college this year, but going to college doesn’t mean you will get a job. ... I hope we have a president who thinks about the people.”[Sound bite: Lee Yong-hyuk (27-year-old male voter/Korean-English)]“I think it would be good if the country became more business friendly. Then I think employment would automatically improve, because young people are already working hard right now.”[Sound bite: Kang Da-eun (35-year-old female voter/Korean-English)]“I’m pregnant right now, and I came out to vote because I hope a good president is elected — someone who can create a safe and honest country for my child to grow up in.”A total of 14-thousand-295 polling stations across the country will be open until 8 p.m., after which ballot boxes will be sealed and transported to counting centers under police escort.Counting will begin around 8:30 p.m. at 254 centers nationwide, with approximately 70-thousand personnel involved in the process.A leading candidate is expected to emerge around midnight, when roughly 70 to 80 percent of the votes will likely have been counted.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.