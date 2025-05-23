Menu Content

Police: Man Accused of Killing Family Had Debt Issues

Written: 2025-06-03 15:26:20Updated: 2025-06-03 15:49:46

Photo : YONHAP News

A man who was detained by police this week on allegations of killing his wife and two sons by intentionally driving his car into the sea near Jindo Port reportedly said he did so for financial reasons. 
 
The Gwangju Bukbu Police Station said Tuesday that the man in his 40s, a construction worker identified by the surname Ji, told investigators he was having a hard time dealing with a lot of debt.

Police quoted him as saying he gave his family sleeping pills before driving the car into the sea, adding that he escaped from the submerged vehicle alone.
 
Police said autopsies will be performed on the man’s wife and two sons to determine the cause of death.
 
Ji is accused of driving the car with his family into the sea at 1:12 a.m. Sunday and escaping from the submerged vehicle without making any effort to rescue his wife or sons. 

The police said they also plan to detain one of Ji’s acquaintances, who is accused of providing him with a vehicle so he could flee to Gwangju, where Ji was eventually apprehended by police on Monday.
