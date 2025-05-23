Menu Content

Swedish Commission Recommends Halting International Adoptions after Decades of Abuse

Written: 2025-06-03 15:47:07Updated: 2025-06-03 15:50:41

Photo : YONHAP News

A Swedish commission has recommended ending international adoptions after an investigation uncovered systemic abuse and fraud spanning several decades.

According to the Associated Press, the commission announced Monday that it has confirmed cases of child trafficking and illegal adoptions from the 1970s through the 2000s, involving countries such as South Korea, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Poland and China.

It concluded that various Swedish institutions, including government agencies, municipalities and courts, either knew of these irregularities or failed to act.

Anna Singer, who led the commission, emphasized the need for a formal government apology to adoptees and their families to acknowledge the violations and raise public awareness.

The Associated Press noted that Sweden is the latest country to scrutinize its international adoption practices amid mounting allegations of unethical conduct, particularly involving South Korea.

According to the report, South Korea has sent approximately 200-thousand children abroad for adoption over the past six decades, with nearly 10-thousand placed in Sweden since the 1960s.
