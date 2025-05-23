Voter Turnout Stands at 68.7% as of 3 p.m., Exceeding 30 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, voter turnout for South Korea’s 21st presidential election stood at 68-point-seven percent, the highest ever recorded by that time of day in the nation’s presidential election history.According to the National Election Commission, 30-point-51 million of the 44-point-39 million eligible voters had cast their ballots.The turnout rate is zero-point-six percentage point higher than the corresponding figure for the 2022 presidential election.The figure includes the 34-point-74 percent turnout from last week’s early voting, as well as votes from overseas.South Jeolla Province recorded the highest turnout so far at 77-point-eight percent, followed by Gwangju at 76-point-three percent and North Jeolla Province at 75-point-eight percent.In contrast, Jeju Island posted the lowest turnout at 63-point-nine percent, with Busan at 65-point-eight percent and South Chungcheong Province at 66-point-two percent.Ballot boxes will be transported to 254 counting centers nationwide after polls close at 8 p.m., with counting expected to begin around 8:30 p.m.