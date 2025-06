Photo : YONHAP News

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Kim Choong-hyun, a 50-year-old subcontracted worker, at the Taean Thermal Power Plant.According to police in South Chungcheong Province on Tuesday, the site supervisor and the head of Kim’s subcontracting firm were summoned for questioning the previous day.Kim had been working alone on the first floor and operating a lathe when the fatal accident occurred.Although an emergency shutoff switch was installed, authorities believe Kim may have been unable to activate it because he was working alone.Police have secured CCTV footage and plan to conduct an autopsy as early as Wednesday to determine the precise cause of death.This marks the first fatal accident at the Taean Power Plant since the widely publicized 2018 death of another subcontracted worker, Kim Yong-gyun.