Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean national football team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, has arrived in Basra, Iraq, ahead of a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Iraq.According to the Korea Football Association on Tuesday, the squad, including captain Son Heung-min, landed at around 5 p.m. local time on Monday amid extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius.Upon arrival, the players were transported to their hotel in bulletproof buses under police escort.A draw in the match would secure South Korea’s 11th consecutive appearance in the World Cup finals.Midfielder Lee Kang-in is set to join the team Tuesday after his UEFA Champions League win with PSG, with team training scheduled to begin afterward.The match will kick off at 3:15 a.m. Korea Standard Time on June 6 at Basra International Stadium.