OECD Again Marks Down S. Korea's 2025 Economic Growth Outlook

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) has marked down its growth outlook for the South Korean economy this year in just three months by point-five percentage points to one percent.The OECD unveiled the figure on Tuesday, slashing South Korea's 2025 projection for the third time.Initially, the organization had lowered South Korea's growth outlook to two-point-one percent last December and then to one-and-a-half percent in March of this year.The OECD outlook is higher than the zero-point-eight percent projected by the Bank of Korea(BOK). The central bank had issued the projection last Thursday, marking down the outlook by point-seven percentage points from February.The OECD also revised down its outlook for the United States from two-point-two percent to one-point-six percent and for Japan from one-point-one percent to zero-point-seven percent.As for the world economy, the OECD forecast growth of two-point-nine percent, down zero-point-two percentage points from three months ago.The organization warned that should U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade wars persist, growth outlooks would face serious blows.