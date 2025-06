Photo : YONHAP News

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the South Korean Netflix drama “Squid Game,” received the Creator Tribute at the 2025 Gotham Television Awards on Monday in a ceremony in New York.Introduced last year, the Creator Tribute is awarded to individuals who have broadened the horizons of television and have significantly influenced television.In accepting the award, Hwang said that when “Squid Game” won the award for Breakthrough Series in the 2021 Gotham TV Awards, he had said all had been a miracle and now with the last honor in hand, it feels like the miracle is carrying on.The last season of “Squid Game” is set to be released on June 27.