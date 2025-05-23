Voter Turnout for 21st Presidential Election 76.1% as of 6 p.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says the voter turnout for the 21st presidential election as of 6 p.m. Tuesday was 76-point-one percent.According to the election watchdog, 33-point-77 million of some 44-point-39 million eligible voters cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.The voting rate for the first 12 hours on Election Day is zero-point-four percentage points higher than the comparable figure for the 2022 presidential election.The turnout was the highest in South Jeolla Province at 81-point-eight percent, followed by 81-point-seven percent in the southwestern city of Gwangju.It was 75-point-six percent in North Gyeongsang Province, and 76 percent in the southeastern city of Daegu.Participation was the lowest at 71-point-nine percent on the southernmost Jeju Island, then 72-point-eight percent in South Chungcheong Province.In the capital region, the turnout was 76-point-four percent in Seoul, 76-point-one percent in Gyeonggi Province and 74-point-five percent in Incheon.Ballot boxes are set to be transported to the nation’s 254 counting locations after voting ends at 8 p.m., and tallying is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m.