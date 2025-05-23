Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Voter Turnout for 21st Presidential Election 76.1% as of 6 p.m.

Written: 2025-06-03 18:46:07Updated: 2025-06-03 23:04:49

Voter Turnout for 21st Presidential Election 76.1% as of 6 p.m.

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission says the voter turnout for the 21st presidential election as of 6 p.m. Tuesday was 76-point-one percent.

According to the election watchdog, 33-point-77 million of some 44-point-39 million eligible voters cast their ballots between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The voting rate for the first 12 hours on Election Day is zero-point-four percentage points higher than the comparable figure for the 2022 presidential election.

The turnout was the highest in South Jeolla Province at 81-point-eight percent, followed by 81-point-seven percent in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

It was 75-point-six percent in North Gyeongsang Province, and 76 percent in the southeastern city of Daegu.

Participation was the lowest at 71-point-nine percent on the southernmost Jeju Island, then 72-point-eight percent in South Chungcheong Province.

In the capital region, the turnout was 76-point-four percent in Seoul, 76-point-one percent in Gyeonggi Province and 74-point-five percent in Incheon.

Ballot boxes are set to be transported to the nation’s 254 counting locations after voting ends at 8 p.m., and tallying is expected to begin around 8:30 p.m.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >