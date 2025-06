Photo : YONHAP News

One woman in her 60s is dead and a man in his 60s suffered burns all over his body after a fire suspected of being set intentionally occurred at a sewing factory in Seoul’s Jung District on Tuesday morning.According to authorities, the fire occurred at around 9:35 a.m. at the factory located on the second floor of a five-story building.Three others suffered minor injuries while six were rescued and three evacuated on their own.A firefighter was found to have suffered first degree burns to their face while fighting the blazes.Authorities issued a "Level One" response alert at 9:41 a.m. amid fears that the fire could spread rapidly.Major flames were put out at around 10:04 a.m. and the fire was fully extinguished by 11:02 a.m.Fire authorities and police believe the fire resulted from arson based on multiple testimonies that they saw the man spray paint thinner and are investigating the cause of the fire.