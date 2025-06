Photo : KBS

Broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS released the results of their joint poll at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday immediately as voting for the election wrapped up.According to the exit survey, the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung garnered 51-point-seven percent, 12-point-four percentage points higher than the People Power Party's Kim Moon-soo, who earned 39-point-three percent.The Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok, meanwhile, received seven-point-seven percent in the survey.The survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus zero-point-eight percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.Pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the survey on some 80-thousand voters at 325 polling stations across the nation between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. immediately after the respondents cast their ballots.Details about the poll can be found on the KBS website.