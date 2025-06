Photo : YONHAP News

The final turnout for the 21st presidential election was tentatively tallied at 79-point-four percent.According to the National Election Commission, as of 8 p.m. when the polls closed, 35-point-24 million out of some 44-point-39 million eligible voters had cast their ballots.That number reflects the 34-point-74 percent turnout from the two-day early voting period last week, as well as ballots cast overseas.The tentative final turnout is the highest for any presidential election since 1997, when 80-point-seven percent of eligible voters took part.For presidential elections that also involved early voting, the highest turnout figures were 77-point-two percent in 2017 and 77-point-one percent in 2022.The southwestern city of Gwangju reported a turnout of 83-point-nine percent, the highest in the country, while the lowest turnout was 74-point-six percent on the southernmost island of Jeju and Seoul posted 80-point-one percent.