Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has called the presidential race in favor of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung under its Decision K Plus system of predicting elections.KBS made the call at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday.Under the system, KBS calls an election when the probability of a candidate winning surpasses 99 percent.As of 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, with 41 percent of the ballots counted, the Democratic Party’s Lee had won 48-point-nine percent of the votes, while the People Power Party’s Kim Moon-soo had secured 42-point-seven percent.KBS, MBC, SBS and the Korean Broadcasters Association released their exit poll results when voting wrapped up at 8 p.m., predicting that Lee Jae-myung would win with 51-point-seven percent of all votes cast against 39-point-three percent for Kim.