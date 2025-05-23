Menu Content

With 50% of Votes Counted, Lee Jae-myung Still Ahead at 48.98%

Written: 2025-06-04 00:46:32Updated: 2025-06-04 10:01:32

With 50% of Votes Counted, Lee Jae-myung Still Ahead at 48.98%

Photo : YONHAP News

With more than half of all votes counted in the 21st presidential election, Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung remains in the lead with 48-point-98 percent of the votes.

According to the National Election Commission, 50-point-02 percent of the votes were counted as of 12:04 a.m. Wednesday and conservative People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo stood in second place with 42-point-65 percent.

The difference between the top two candidates stood at nearly one-point-11 million votes.

Minor Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok, meanwhile, was in third place with seven-point-32 percent of the votes.

After reports suggested he was certain to win, the Democratic Party candidate left his residence in Incheon’s Gyeyang District saying that although it was too early to comment, if he were to be declared the winner, he would express respect to the public for making a great decision.

Lee also said he would do his best to fulfill the big responsibility, carry out his mission from the people, and not fall short of their expectations.
