Lee Jae-myung Wins Presidential Election

The Democratic Party’s Lee Jae-myung has been declared the winner of the 21st presidential election.As of 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, with some two million ballots left to be counted, Lee had won 48-point-eight percent of the votes cast in Tuesday’s snap election.Lee’s election brings a shift in political power after three years under a conservative government.Earlier, around 1:20 a.m., Lee gave a virtual acceptance speech in Seoul’s Yeouido area in which he promised to carry out the first mission the people have entrusted him with, that of overcoming what he termed former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection.People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo held a news conference around 1:30 a.m. and said he humbly accepted the people’s choice.The election results mean the Democratic Party, which holds a majority in parliament with 171 seats, will now become the ruling party.The last time a new government launched with the ruling camp holding a majority was in 2013, when former President Park Geun-hye took office.