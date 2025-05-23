Lee Jae-myung Pledges Best Efforts to Revive Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed on Wednesday to overcome the “insurrection,” saying that is the first mission the people have entrusted him with, and to do whatever it takes to make certain there is no military coup.Lee made the promises during a speech in Seoul’s Yeouido area after learning he was certain to become the next president.He said the moment he is declared the winner, he will exert all-out efforts to revive the economy and upgrade the people’s quality of life.Lee also pledged to faithfully fulfill his No. 1 responsibility, to protect human life and safety.He also promised to work for a stable, peaceful Korean Peninsula where there is coexistence.While exercising deterrence against North Korea with a strong defense, Lee said he will communicate with the North based on the firm belief that true security is achieved by establishing peace and eliminating the need to fight.Lee said while sides must be chosen in politics, the people don’t need to pick a side, stressing that it is the responsibility of the president to unite the people.