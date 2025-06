Photo : KBS News

The People Power Party has accepted defeat in Tuesday’s snap election.The spokesperson for the party’s election campaign committee, Shin Dong-wook, said in a statement on Wednesday that the party humbly accepts the results, stressing that nothing can take precedence over the will of the people.Shin then added that the party will revamp itself, abandoning complacency and seeking to regain the people’s trust.He promised that the People Power Party will become a reliable opposition camp that tackles the divided public sentiment in the country and safeguards the lives of its people.Shin called on president-elect Lee Jae-myung to unite the nation and unify the people, adding that the People Power Party will work together if it’s in the national interest.