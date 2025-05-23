President-Elect Lee to Take Oath Wednesday at National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Lee Jae-myung is set to face a busy schedule from day one as the nation’s new president.Lee’s term will officially begin once the National Election Commission confirms Lee as the winner of Tuesday’s snap election during a full session, set to be held between 7 and 9 a.m. Wednesday.After the session, Lee will take over the right to command the nation’s armed forces and will signal the launch of his government with a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery before taking the oath of office at the National Assembly.Lee is expected to be sworn in at a simplified ceremony, since his government will launch immediately without a transition period.The event is expected to forgo traditional elements, including the bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak Pavilion, the military band parade and the artillery salute.After the ceremony, Lee is set to meet with the National Assembly speaker and political party leaders.The new government is said to be considering holding an appointment ceremony instead of an inauguration ceremony for Lee, together with an event that will mark the 77th anniversary of the proclamation of the nation’s Constitution on July 17.The incoming government is reportedly aiming to highlight not Lee’s installation as president, but the fact that Lee is a president appointed by the people.