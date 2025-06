Photo : YONHAP News

The winner of the 21st presidential election, Lee Jae-myung, secured 49-point-42 percent of all votes cast.The National Election Commission disclosed the figure after all the ballots were counted on Wednesday.Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party attained 41-point-15 percent of the votes, and the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok got eight-point-34 percent.Lee Jae-myung outdid Kim by eight-point-27 percentage points, securing nearly 17-point-three million votes.In doing so, the Democratic Party candidate beat the record previously held by former President Yoon Suk Yeol for the highest number of votes.But in terms of the percentage of votes secured, former President Park Geun-hye still holds the record, having won more than 51-point-five percent of all votes cast in the 18th presidential election.