Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung began his official activities as the nation’s 21st president with a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday.He made the visit after greeting residents and supporters at a sendoff outside his residence in Incheon’s Gyeyang District.In the cemetery’s guestbook, Lee wrote that he, together with the people, will make South Korea a nation where the people are happy and are in charge.Lee will head to the National Assembly, where he will take the oath of office in line with Article 69 of the Constitution.After taking the oath, Lee is set to deliver a message to the people.