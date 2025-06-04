Lee Jae-myung Sworn In as 21st President

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jae-myung took the oath of office at the National Assembly on Wednesday, vowing to become a president for all by putting an end to the politics of division.In his inaugural address as the nation’s 21st president, Lee said he will first focus on reviving the economy and improving the people’s lives.To this end, he said he will immediately launch an emergency economic response task force.He then reiterated that he will overcome the crisis the nation is facing with national unity.Lee said the nation must never witness another insurrection in which national sovereignty is taken away with the guns and swords entrusted to the government by the people.He promised to thoroughly shed light on December’s martial law incident, hold those responsible to account, and devise stern measures to prevent any recurrence.He said that from now on there are no liberal issues or conservative issues, but only issues that concern South Korea, before repeating that he will apply policies implemented by former Presidents Park Chung-hee and Kim Dae-jung without discrimination if deemed necessary.He also vowed to open a dialogue channel with North Korea to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula through communication and cooperation, while maintaining strong deterrence based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance.