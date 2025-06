Photo : YONHAP News

Russian media outlets reported Wednesday that Moscow’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in North Korea on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.According to the TASS and Sputnik news agencies, Shoigu landed in Pyongyang earlier in the day and is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The Security Council said the two sides will discuss the execution of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty they signed last year, while honoring the memory of the North Korean soldiers who assisted in the liberation of Russia’s Kursk region in the Ukraine war.TASS predicted a discussion on global affairs, including the war in Ukraine.Drawing attention is whether Shoigu will request the deployment of more troops or military support, as Putin is expected to launch a new offensive against Ukraine after Kyiv attacked Russian warplanes Sunday.Shoigu previously visited the North in March this year.