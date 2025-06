Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has nominated Democratic Party Rep. Kim Min-seok as his prime minister.In a briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan on Wednesday, Lee said Kim is the right person to revive the economy and overcome the national crisis with his rich experience in parliament, his ability to implement policies to improve economic conditions, his political skills and his understanding of international affairs.The 61-year-old is a fourth-term lawmaker who gained Lee’s confidence by serving as policy chief of his previous presidential campaign in 2022.Kim was also elected as a senior member of the party’s supreme council in August.He is a former student activist and was president of the Seoul National University student council.