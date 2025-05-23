President Lee Nominates DP’s Kim Min-seok as Next Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday nominated Rep. Kim Min-seok of the Democratic Party(DP) as South Korea’s next prime minister.Lee personally announced the new administration's personnel decisions at the briefing room in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul.The president said Kim is the right person for the job, citing the breadth of his experience in parliament, ability to implement policies to improve economic conditions, understanding of international affairs, and his political skills.Former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok was nominated to lead the National Intelligence Service.High-level appointments within the presidential office were also announced, including DP Rep. Kang Hoon-sik as the first chief of staff and National Assembly member Wi Sung-lac as the national security adviser.Former Army Gen. Hwang In-kwon was tapped as chief of the Presidential Security Service, while DP Rep. Kang Yu-jung was appointed as presidential spokesperson.