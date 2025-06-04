President Lee Promises Pragmatic, Market-Oriented Gov’t

Photo : YONHAP News

​Anchor: Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party is now South Korea’s 21st president. He took the oath of office at the National Assembly on Wednesday after winning Tuesday’s election and pledged in his inaugural address to become a president for all. Saying he will put an end to the politics of division, he emphasized his goals of reviving the economy and improving people’s lives.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: President Lee Jae-myung taking the oath of office]President Lee Jae-myung was sworn in at the National Assembly on Wednesday.At a brief inaugural event in the parliament’s Rotunda Hall, Lee promised to unite a divided country.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]“It is time to rebuild our democracy, destroyed by armored vehicles and automatic rifles. It is time to build a bridge of coexistence, reconciliation and solidarity over the hatred and confrontation that divide us. … No matter whom you supported, I will become the president for all …”After winning the snap election that followed the impeachment and ouster of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, Lee is beginning his five-year term without a transition period.Going forward, Lee said his government will focus on the pragmatic pursuit of the national interest.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae-myung (Korean-English)]“I will take President Park Chung-hee’s policies and President Kim Dae-jung’s policies without distinction if they are necessary and useful. The Lee Jae-myung administration will become a pragmatic, market-oriented government.”While promising a solid South Korea-U.S. alliance and security partnership with Japan, the president said he will establish a communication channel with Pyongyang and pursue dialogue and cooperation.With his Democratic Party holding an overwhelming majority in parliament, Lee is able to bypass opposition from the conservative People Power Party as he pledges to hold those responsible for his predecessor’s martial law move to account.His opponents warn that this could amount to political retribution.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.